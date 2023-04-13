Mickey Lynn Leach, 56 Published 8:42 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Mickey Lynn Leach, age 56, of Frakes, Kentucky went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 10, 2023 after battling an extended illness.

Mickey was born March 10, 1967 to the late James Leach and Freeda Maiden Leach who survives.

He was of a quiet, sweet soul, thoughtful and kind to all. A real gentleman that never gave or caused trouble to anyone. He was very creative, as a talented artist, he especially loved painting miniature soldiers and figures. Mickey proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army where he received the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter and Marksmanship Badge Rifle, and Expert Marksmanship Badge.

In addition to his father, James Leach, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Ned and Bessie Maiden and Harve and Marie Leach, and best friend Delbert Barnett.

Left to cherish his memory, wife Jacqueline Leach, mother Freeda Maiden, sister Tonya (Teddy) Hammons, and a host of other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Mickey Leach will receive friends Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Jackson presiding.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Maiden Cemetery in Frakes, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Leach Family.

