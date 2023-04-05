Elzie “Ray” Rapier, 78

Elzie “Ray” Rapier, age 78, formerly of Oaks, Kentucky, passed away March 29, 2023. Elzie was born in Highsplint, Kentucky on December 2, 1944 to the late Robert Rapier and the late Myrtle Pittman Rapier.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his companion of 54 years, Frankie Mae Welch, his brothers, James Carter Rapier; Bobby Lynn Rapier and Larry Rapier, sisters, Norma Jean Snellings and Mary Alice Saylor.

Elzie is survived by one brother Bradley Rapier of Goshen Ohio, several nieces and nephews, and many other family, friends and acquaintances.

Ray worked for 30 years for GM with Pontiac Motors in Pontiac, Michigan. He retired from Pontiac Motors to move to Rabun County, Georgia.

Ray was an avid reader, especially historical novels.

He also had an affinity for numbers and enjoyed working on difficult math problems for fun.

Ray was a lifelong learner who also enjoyed hunting and fixing old television sets in his spare time.

He was a good story teller and enjoyed a good joke as well as telling them.

Ray loved his family and cheered on their successes. He was a kind and generous person that cared about others and tried to help whenever he could.

Although he had no children of his own Ray essentially mentored several of his nieces and nephews and shared his wisdom and knowledge he had gained through his 78 years of life.

Elzie “Ray” will surely be missed by everyone who knew him.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, was in charge of arrangements.