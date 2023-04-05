Arthur Wendell Orick, 82 Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Arthur Wendell Orick, age 82, Middlesboro, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 28, 1941 in Bell County, KY, the son of the late Edgar Orick, Sr. and Gertrude Marie Orick. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Ed Orick, Joann Dilbeck, Glen Orick, Gail Moyers and Billie Jean Hill.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Eula Orick; children: James “Doug” Orick, Pamela Marcum, Angela (Mike) Ausmus, Brian (Angel) Orick and Ashley (Justin) Cupp; grandchildren: Amy (Jonathan) Morrison, Jessica Orick, Sarah (Tyler) Ealy, Adam Miller, Madison Money, Lillian Orick and Emilee Money; great grandchild, Matthew Robertson; sister, Judy Bayless and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Hensley Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Sutton officiating. Pallbearers will be James “Doug” Orick, Brian Orick, Justin Cupp, Isaac Heck, Adam Miller and Mike Ausmus. Graveside service will follow in Mountainview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Hensley Chapel Baptist Church.

