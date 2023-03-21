Carolyn “Carol” Brittain McCurry, 80 Published 11:21 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Carolyn “Carol” Brittain McCurry, 80, of Middlesboro, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on August 12, 1942 in Middlesboro, KY to the late Mack and Louise Brittain. She devoted her life to working alongside her husband, Dr. Arthur McCurry, helping others and her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Arthur McCurry; brothers: Wendell Brittain, Tommy Brittain, and Darrell Brittain; sisters: Monica Brittain and Darlys Owenby.

She is survived by her sons: Tim (Lillian) McCurry of Dandridge, TN, Tom (Terri) McCurry of Harlan, KY; sisters: Mary Lou Barnard of Shawanee, TN, Debbie (Charlie) Williams of Murfreesboro, TN, Lisa (Ty) Woods of Vance, AL; sister-in-law: Barbara Brittain of LaFollette, TN; grandchildren: Brad (Rachel) McCurry of Nashville, TN, Lauren McCurry of Harlan, KY, Jacob McCurry of Harlan, KY; great-grandchildren: Saylor and Asher McCurry of Nashville, TN; special friend: Vivian Shoffner.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charlie Morris officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

