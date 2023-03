Rev. Gerald Rehkugler, age 77 of LaFollette passed January 16, 2023. Preceded in death by Wife, Susan, Daughter, Lorie. Survivors: Sons, Paul, Johnathan, and Chris; 5 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren. Memorial Services Saturday, March 18, 2023, 7 P.M. at Glade Springs Baptist Church Family Life Center, LaFollette, TN.