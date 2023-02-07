Jamie Douglas Partin, 44 Published 8:47 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Jamie Douglas Partin, age 44, of Clear Creek, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home. He was most importantly a child of God.

He was born September 1, 1978 in Pineville, Kentucky; the son of the late William Albert and Ruth Ann Partin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Lana Faye Partin and Rhonda Sue Hale, and brother Lonnie Lynn Partin.

Left to mourn his passing are the following members of his family, his only son James Braden Partin and his fiancée Brianna Partin, grandchild Journee Louise Partin, child of his heart Haley Alexis Gerding, brother Brian (Tanya) Partin, sisters Kimberly (Alan) Smith and Melissa (Wayne) Maiden, his girlfriend Jane Clouse, special friend John Clouse, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

At his request, all services will be private.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Partin Family.

