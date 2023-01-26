Cindy Elizabeth Baker, 55 Published 8:44 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Cindy Elizabeth Baker, age 55, passed away on January 20, 2023.

She was born in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Charles Russell and Frances Elizabeth Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Baker.

There are not enough words to adequately describe what a wonderful and unique woman Cindy was. She had a huge, giving heart; no matter what you did she would forgive you a million times over. She absolutely loved being with her family, and she cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren. Cindy also loved spending time with her mother, “Franny”, who was her best friend and role model.

Cindy loved holidays, especially Easter, as well as having family parties for the Super Bowl and New Year’s. She enjoyed Christmas time and wanted nothing more than “A White Christmas”. She loved anything royal blue (her favorite color) and admired a beautiful Orchid flower. In her spare time, she enjoyed being pampered and going to the nail salon, and cooking – no one’s food could compare to hers, and she would let you know that! All who were blessed to call Cindy Mom, Grandma, or simply just a friend will never forget all the beautiful and unique things that made her so special.

Left to cherish her memory, loving children Shane Lee Irwin and his fiancé Allyson Hornback, Sherry Hoskins and husband Harold, Roger Baker and wife Tiffany, and Melvin Jason Baker, her grandchildren who were her world, Ava Jennings, Ivy Jennings, Jasmine Jennings, Lilly Jennings, Charles “C.J.” Jackson, Nevaeh Hoskins, Harold Lee Hoskins, Madison Hoskins, Bo Hoskins, Carlee Hoskins, Zachary Baker, Trenton Baker, Ivy Rose Baker, Jaylyenn Baker, Rebecca Baker, Makaila Baker, Melania Baker, and Autumn Baker, brothers Steven Irwin, Daniel Irwin, and Johnathon Irwin, her fur baby Styles who was her pride and joy, as well as a host of many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.

The family of Cindy Elizabeth Baker will hold a Celebration of Life at 12 noon, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Finneytown Church of God in Cincinnati, Ohio with Pastor Gary Dearing presiding. Music will be provided by Kye Slusher, Melisa Floyd, Carol Burke, Sheila Arsenault, Debbie Moore, and Shawn Witte.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Irwin-Baker Family.

