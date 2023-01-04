Alford Wilson Jr., 68 Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Alford Wilson Jr., age 68, passed away the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center January 2, 2023. He was born December 4, 1954 in Pontiac, Michigan to Alford Wilson Sr. and Dora Boatright Wilson.

Alford had joined the Brownies Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He loved fishing and spending time at the lake. He most loved spending time with his family. He was always up for a great adventure.

Alford was preceded in death by his parents Alford and Dora Wilson, daughter Angel Ellen Wilson, son Joshua Alford Wilson, and sister Mary Ellen Wilson. Left to mourn his passing is his precious wife of 43 years, Mary Ann Wilson, whom he loved with all his heart. Alford is also survived by his sister Barbara Jackson (Darrell Gene Jackson), sisters-in-law Dorothy Miracle, Cleo Wilson, and Brenda Green (Paul Green), brother-in-law Nelson Lee (Kathy Lee), special nephew Riley Wilson, and a host of other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Alford Wilson Jr. will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Green Hill Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with the Elder John Robbins presiding. Music will be provided by the Brownies Creek Primitive Baptist Church singers.

Graveside Services will immediately follow the funeral at the Cubbage Cemetery in Miracle, Kentucky with Full Military Honors presented by the Harlan County Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Fred Wilson, Chris Green, Jerrid Green, Jason Green, Nathan Green, Tyler Green, Riley Wilson, Austin Green, and Vinny Fortin.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Wilson Family.

