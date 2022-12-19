Norma Gordon Montgomery Sams, 97 Published 2:08 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

Norma Gordon Montgomery Sams, age 97, of Pineville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on December 27, 1924 to the late W.G. and Myrtle Montgomery. Norma married William Harold Sams on September 17, 1950, building a wonderful life together and raising their four children. She was Baptized on March 23, 1952 at the First Christian Church in Harlan, and became an active member at the First Christian Church in Pineville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William H. Sams, brother James Riley Montgomery, and sisters Patricia Brown and Margaret Shepherd.

Left to cherish her memory, children Ray Durham “Poss”, John Gordon “Gordie” and wife Kathy, Virginia Katharine “Kithy” and husband Tommy, and James Howard “Butch” and wife Theresa, grandchildren Amy, Karie, Ashley, Brooke, Kyle, Melissa, Dustin, Cain, Ray, Christina, and Grace, great-grandchildren Jaylen, Breanne, Jaiden, Brad, Brody, Makensie, Braxton, Miley, McKinley, Ethan, Palmer, Makenzie, Paceleigh, Caroline, Jasper, Penelope, Ethan, Caedyn, and Will, great-great grandchild Zion, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Norma Sams will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Pineville.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Pineville with Rev. Jerry Combs officiating.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.

Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Sams Family.

