CWO-2 Headly ("PJib") Vanover, 87

Headly Vanover, age 87, of Bristol, TN formerly of Middlesboro, Kentucky went to be with the Lord, at his home in Bristol, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Vanover was a true officer and a gentleman who served his country proudly. He loved his Lord and was devoted to his family and country. He attended Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY and Victory Baptist Church in Bristol, VA.

He was born on June 11, 1935 in Frakes, KY. He was the son of the late Andrew and Martha Jane Vanover. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rosa Ermadean Powers Vanover, brothers William, Wilburn and James, and sisters, Viola Partin and Nellie Partin.

He is survived by his daughters Rita Lynn Vanover Coe and Paula Velvet Vanover and a grandson, Michael Reid Coe, all of Bristol, TN. He is also survived by a sister, Zella Sheckels, his personal caregiver of 10 years and dear family friend, Debbie Bowman as well as a loving extended family and many close friends.

Mr. Vanover was a retired CWO and served in the Air Force and Army. He loved his country and served seven overseas deployments including Saigon, Vietnam, and Europe. He was highly decorated and in 2021 received the Korean War Medal and was recognized for his Vietnam service by TN. State Rep Diana Harshbarger.

In addition he was the recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Silver Star Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and numerous other medals and commendations.

After his retirement he worked at Middlesboro ARH, Home Federal and retired from Bristol Regional Medical Center, having served as the Director of Plant Operations.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Victory Baptist Church in Bristol, VA on Thursday December 8 at 6:30 PM with Dr. Austin Cook and Rev. Ethan Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 prior to the service.

The funeral will be held on Friday, December 9 at 6:30 PM at Green Hills Funeral Home with Dr. William Boyd Bingham III officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 prior to the service.

Entombment services will be held Saturday, December 10 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mike Padgett at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Middlesboro, KY with full military honors.

