Dallas “Carl” Shackelford II, 60 Published 11:09 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Dallas “Carl” Shackelford II, age 60, Middlesboro, KY, went home to be with his Lord and Savior November 28th, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carl was born February 23, 1962 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to the late Dallas Carl Shackelford and the late Lily Viola “Peggy” Shackelford. He was a 1980 graduate of Middlesboro High School. While in high school he won numerous races and awards as a professional motocross racer. He eventually started his own trucking company, Shackelford Trucking, traveling across the United States.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by the love of his life and mother of his five beautiful girls, Jana Lea Hopkins-Shackelford, along with his brother Coy Michael Archer Sr.

He is survived by his beloved daughters, Jamey (Chris) Buell, Samantha (Shane) Hatfield, Carla (Eric) Overton, Ariel (Daniel Crawford) Shackelford, Taylor Mackenzie Shackelford;

grandchildren Chandler Mink, Jaylyn Mink, Braxton Mink, Ethan Buell, Bentley Buell, Kyler Hatfield, Kate Overton, Wyatt Crawford, Paytonn Hatfield, Ella Overton, Brogan Crawford; Step-mother Sharlene Shackelford; Mother-in-law Willa Mae Smith; brothers Chris Shackelford, Jason Shackelford, Linc Shackelford; special friends Vickie, Toby, and Jason Turner, and Jackie Robinson; as well as a host of sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and so many cherished friends and family members.

Carl was best known for his quick-witted humor, determination, outspokenness, care-free spirit and all-around outgoing attitude. He was an avid race fan, especially Dale Earnhardt, loved all things chrome, Peterbilt trucks, and was a die-hard Alabama football fan. He always seemed to have a project to tinker with. He was loved and adored by so many that knew him.

The family of Carl Shackelford will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Shackelford Family.

