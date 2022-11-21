Clyde W. Brooks, 83 Published 2:29 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Clyde W. Brooks of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed peacefully to heaven on November 15, 2022. He was 83 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents Singleton Brooks and Amanda Jane Lawson Brooks, his beloved wife of 60 years, Alice Fuson Brooks, daughter Myra Jane Brooks, and granddaughter Amanda Lynn Sumpter.

He is survived by his precious daughter Valerie Brooks Sumpter (Jim Sumpter), sister Vennah Brooks Haga, numerous nieces and nephews, and special neighbors and friends that were like family to him, Fred Wells and family and Barbara and Stacey and family.

Clyde was employed in auto parts retail 48 ½ years and was manager at Reliable Supply Co (Car Quest).

A lifelong Baptist, he trusted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at an early age and studied his Bible daily. In retirement he enjoyed reading, feeding birds and squirrels, and visiting neighbors. Clyde was a true fan and follower of UK basketball.

The family of Clyde W. Brooks will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William Boyd Bingham III presiding. Music will be provided by Mrs. Thomasa Risner.

Interment will follow at the Middlesboro Cemetery in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Brooks Family.

