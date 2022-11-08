Frank Marshall Gales Jr., 72 Published 9:56 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Frank Marshall Gales Jr., 72, of Middlesboro passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Lexington, KY. Born March 15, 1950 in Middlesboro to the late Frank Marshall Sr. and Anna Langham Gales. He was a coal miner for Bethlehem Steel. Survivors are a daughter, Devonna Gales of Lexington; a son, Devan Gales of Lexington; two brothers, William Gales of Knoxville, Tn, Timothy (Tammy) Gales of Lexington; three sisters, Joyce A. Lee of Jenkins, KY, Vanessa L. (Lawrence) Payne of Richmond, KY and Priscilla Gales of Lexington; two grandchildren, Isabella Fryman and Riddick Gales. He is preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Gales. Visitation will be from 11:30 – 12:30 Wednesday with services at 12:30 pm at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Road. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Pl #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202.