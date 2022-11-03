Cleda Bernice “Jackie” Middleton Miracle, 80 Published 3:21 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Cleda Bernice “Jackie” Middleton Miracle, age 80 of Pineville, KY passed away November 2, 2022 at the Middlesboro A.R.H.

She was born January 8, 1942 in Evarts, Kentucky to the late George and Rebecca Day Middleton. Jackie was a member of the Valley Creek Baptist Church and an associate member of the United Mine Workers Association.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Chesley Miracle, her sisters Leona Maiden and Dottie Thacker, and brother George Allen Middleton.

She is survived by her children Sherry Hamlin and husband David, Chesley Neal Miracle, Alyssa Partin and husband David, sister Sue Murray, Verlin Middleton and wife Ruth, 8 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hometown Clinic and the Middlesboro A.R.H. Home Health, especially Amy and Lola.

Graveside Service for Cleda “Jackie” Miracle will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Chesley Miracle Cemetery in the Upper Laurel Fork Community, with Rev. Roddie Leath officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeret Partin, Logan Hamlin, Chesley Miracle, Zachary Henderson, Carter Henderson, Connor Bogucki, Peyton Knuckles, Lonnie Davis, Johnathan King, Denzel Hamlin, Billy Ray Partin, Nevil Miracle, Ben Miracle, and Phillip Miracle.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Miracle Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com