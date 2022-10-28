Douglas Eugene Williams II, 73

Douglas Eugene Williams II passed away on September 22, 2022.

Doug was born October 26, 1948, in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was 73 years young.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Clark officiating.

The family of Douglas Eugene Williams II will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home, 31 Hurst Road, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965.

Inurnment Services will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

