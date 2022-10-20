Nellie “Tootsie” Howerton, 78

Nellie “Tootsie” Howerton, age 78, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Corbin Baptist Regional Hospital.

She was born on April 16, 1944 in Claiborne County, Tennessee, to the late Lonnie and Martha Minton.

She was a homemaker, devoted Mamaw, and Mother to many throughout the years. She was kind, soft spoken and a caring friend to all who knew her.

Until her health made it impossible for her to drive, she enjoyed traveling to different church revivals with her friends. She loved to sing her old gospel songs around the piano at church and never hesitated to tell you how the Lord helped her on a daily basis.

She loved yard sales and purses, sipping a cold Dr. Pepper, but loved her family the most. Holding her great grandbabies made her the happiest. Family visits, sharing food, holidays, and just bringing everyone together was what brought her great joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Pat Howerton in 2006, her only brother Troy, and her son-in-law Wayland Hickman.

She has left with precious memories and broken hearts, 2 children, her daughter Kim Hickman, with whom she made her home, and her son Pat (Teresia) Howerton Jr., grandchildren Steven (Amber) Hickman, Dustin (Jessica) Hickman, Robbie (Kayla) Howerton, Tonya (Johnathan) Dixon, and Tiffany Hoskins, great-grandchildren Jozelyn “JoJo” Inman, Aunika Hickman, Trayson, Kasyn, and Hudsyn Dixon, and Marianne Hickman all from Middlesboro. Also, she leaves a host nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends who are left to cherish her memories and will miss her dearly.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her home health nurse Alana Hembree for the compassion and care she gave during her illness.

Funeral Services for Nellie “Tootsie” Howerton will be held at 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Hatfield and Rev. Eric Jordan officiating. Music will be provided by Living Water Community Church.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Sharps Cemetery on Thomas Road in Speedwell, Tennessee. Family and friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be Steven and Dustin Hickman, Robbie Howerton, Johnathan Dixon, Randy Miracle, and Micky Bussell.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Howerton Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com