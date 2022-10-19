Thomas Allen Daniels, 53

Thomas Allen Daniels, age 53, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away October 16, 2022, at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

Thomas was born May 3, 1969, to Clifford Daniels and the late Edna Humfleet Daniels.

In addition to his mother, he was also proceeded in death by his brother, Jeffery Daniels and his grandmother, Pearl Daniels.

Thomas believed in the Holiness faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gained great pleasure in spending time with his daughter and his family.

Left to mourn his passing, wife Brenda Daniels, father Clifford Daniels, daughter Savanna Daniels, brothers Terry Daniels, Claude Daniels, Gillis Miracle, and Kevin Miracle, as well a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Saylor Cemetery in Pathfork, Kentucky with Rev. David Howard presiding.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Daniels Family.

