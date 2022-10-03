Clayton Elmer England, 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 1, 2022, at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital in Morristown, Tennessee.

He was born February 28, 1940, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, and lived in Bean Station, Tennessee. He attended Adriel Baptist Church. He loved and lived for the Lord and his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and working on broken lawnmowers.

He was proceeded in death by: Father Hubert England, mother Sally England, stepmother Jessie England, brothers Earl England and Leon England, and sister Mildred Greene.

Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife, Mary England (Midge); daughter Dee Anna England Thomas; son Earl (Stephanie) England; grand-daughters Christina England, Kaitlyn Thomas and Julyanna England; grandson Conner England; great-grandsons Nathan and Lucas Wheeler; brothers Wayne England, Clyde (Pam) England and Damon England; sister Joy England (Joe) West; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; countless fishing and hunting buddies; and his dog Chip.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 5th, at Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown, Tennessee, from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will immediately follow with Stacey Lawson officiating. Graveside services will be 12 pm Thursday, October 6th, at Hamblen Memory Gardens, Morristown, Tennessee, with Scott Howerton officiating. Pallbearers will be Conner England, Dana Cook, Jeremy England, Tom Hardwick, Jeremy Harbin, and James Rogers.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent care provided by all the staff of Morristown-Hamblen Hospital, too numerous to mention individually but including Cory Carr, Brian Lane, Cissy Woody, Riley Wilde, Karlene Greenleaf, Earl Francisco, Amy Taylor, Savannah Jarnigan, Makayla Hazelwood, and Rita Rice of the Senior Behavioral Health Unit; Dr. Matthew Allison, Julie Brown and Haylee Johnson of the Third Floor Comfort Care Unit.

In remembrance, please consider donating to Dementia Research and Support at the Lewy Body Dementia Association, lbda.org/donate/.

Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home.