Aaron Edwards, 75

Aaron Edwards, age 75, of Speedwell, Tennessee was born January 24, 1947 and went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 23, 2022.

For over twenty years Aaron served his community by working for the Claiborne County Sheriffs Department. Some of his duties included being a dispatcher, a patrol officer, a court officer, and a process server. During his spare time Aaron enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as basketball, bowling, and horse shoes. He loved being out in the woods. Aaron also enjoyed gathering and cracking black walnuts, he would gather enough for himself and his friends and family. He professed his faith in Christ at a young age and was a member of Town Creek Baptist Church. Aaron loved to spend time with his grandchildren, they were his pride and joy.

He is preceded in death by his father Lee Adrian Edwards, mother Oklen Pierce Edwards, and brother Ronnie Lee Edwards.

Aaron is survived by his wife of 56 years Geraldine Edwards. Son Steven L. Edwards and wife Cynthia. Daughter Jennifer Edwards and fiancé Robert. Grandchildren Kayla Edwards, Steven A. Edwards, Jaren Johnston, Raylee Clark, and Gabriel Johns. Brothers Tom Edwards and wife Peggy and Dennis Edwards and wife Judy. Sister Myra Anderson and husband Larry. Mother-in-law Bennie Hurst. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

