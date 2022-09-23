Joan Carolyn McMillan, 68

Joan Carolyn McMillan, age 68, of Gaylord, Michigan passed away September 20, 2022 at the Munson Community Health Center in Traverse City, Michigan.

Joan was born July 28, 1954, to the late George Gibbons and Ruby Hunley Gibbons.

In addition to her parents, she was also proceeded in death by her brother, Claiborne Gibbons.

Joan most enjoyed spending time with her loving husband, Mark, and her precious family and wonderful friends. When outside Joan could be found on the golf course and in the winter months, snowmobiling.

Left to mourn her passing, her wonderful husband of 47 years, Mark McMillan, children Amanda Hamilton, Mark (Diane) McMillan Jr and Melissa Phillips, brothers Ronald (Debbie) Gibbons and Harold (Cindy) Gibbons, sisters Joyce (Craig) Susong, Judy (Darrell) Bussell, and Beverly (Jay) Mason, grandchildren Conner McMillan, Colin McMillan, Reagen Mowery, and Carter Mowery, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Joan Carolyn McMillan will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev John Gibbons and Rev Andrew Acres presiding.

Interment will follow at the Greers Chapel Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Miller, Max Gibbons, Sammy Gibbons, Andrew Acres, Jordan Gibbons and Craig Susong.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the McMillan Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com