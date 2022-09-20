Jimmy Wayne Baker, 72

Jimmy Wayne Baker, age 72 of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home.

Jimmy was born on February 2, 1950 to the late Roscoe Baker and Lucy Webb Baker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia Ann Baker, brother Johnny Baker of Pineville, KY., sisters Geraldine (Jerry) Miller of Pineville, KY., and Ruth Modena Partin of Pineville, KY.

If you knew Jimmy, you knew two things; he was a “True Blue” University of Kentucky fan and he liked to eat. A day never went by that he didn’t have on something UK, and while he wore his blue, he would enjoy a good hotdog and popcorn. Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Army, later working as Sales Manager at Worldwide Equipment where he retired after 30+ years. He will be sorely missed by his family and all those who were blessed to have known him.

Left to mourn his passing, Jimmy is survived by his children Kevin (Connie) Baker of Harrogate, TN., and Misty (Bryan) Owens of Middlesboro, KY., his 4 grandchildren Hagen and Kailey Owens of Middlesboro, KY., and Caleb and Cole Baker of Harrogate, TN. Other survivors include his brother and best friend, Billy Ray Baker of Middlesboro, KY., and baby sister Carolyn Ann Taylor of Ferndale, KY., as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him greatly.

The family of Jimmy Baker will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William Boyd Bingham officiating.

Entombment Services will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Full Military Honors presented by the Jellico Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Teddy Baker, Eddie Baker, Keith Taylor, Chris Callihan, Alva Evans, and BJ Brock.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro

