Ginger Turner Carter, 81

Ginger Turner Carter, age 81, died peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Mount Sterling, Kentucky after a long battle with PSP. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on October 24, 1940 to Walter and Edna (Earle) Turner.

Ginger was a longtime resident of Middlesboro before retiring to New Tazewell, Tennessee where she and her husband enjoyed their home on Norris Lake.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Paul Carter.

Left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Kristi (John) Patteson of Pasadena, Texas, and Traci (Bryan) Beasley of Mount Sterling, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jenna Patteson, Julia Patteson, Lauren Beasley, and Bryson Beasley. She is also survived by her loving sister, Beverly Smith of West Liberty, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews whom she loved so much.

Ginger was a charter member of Southside Baptist Church for many years where she served the Lord faithfully. In recent years she enjoyed the fellowship and love shown to her by the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Sterling, where she became a member in 2020.

Ginger was selfless, giving, and always found a way to care for others. She was gifted with hospitality and opened her home for many wonderful celebrations, always welcoming everyone. Ginger truly enjoyed the company of friends and loved her time with the Red Hat Society. For many years she was a member of the Mountain View Homemakers Club. She was a wonderful homemaker with recipes that will live on for generations. She adored her grandchildren and made sure they knew how to enjoy nature, cook, create, and love.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Graveside services will immediately follow visitation at Yeary’s Cemetery on 34th Street, Middlesboro, KY. She will be laid to rest beside her parents and her husband.

The family wishes to thank her special friends and wonderful caregivers for their love and support.

