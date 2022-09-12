Lee Ann “Nana” Smith, 62

Lee Ann “Nana” Smith, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Middlesboro A.R.H.

She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on May 2, 1960 to the late Mary Ann Powers.

Lee Ann loved being “Nana” to her grandchildren and getting to spend time with them as well as being with all her family.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother Roy “Biggin” Thacker.

Left to mourn her passing, loving husband Jack Smith, sons Jack Smith Jr. and wife Noelle, Jason Smith and wife Brandy, and Jeremy Smith, brothers Doug Thacker and Billy Ash, sisters Carlett Profit, Lisa Bakies, Tonya Thacker and Becky Irvin, grandchildren Jack “Manny” Smith, Raegan Smith, and Lumi Smith, special friends Debbie Good and Ronnie Melton, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Lee Ann Smith will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.

Entombment will immediately follow.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Smith Family.

