Gloria Spade Bunch of Cumming, Georgia, passed away on August 27th, 2022. Gloria was born in Floyd County, Kentucky, on January 14th, 1944, and graduated from Middlesboro High School as part of the Class of 1962. She attended Eastern Kentucky University and graduated from Lincoln Memorial University. Gloria also obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee, and she also graduated with a Specialist Degree in Education from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

Gloria taught elementary and middle school in Claiborne County, Tennessee, for many years and ultimately retired after teaching middle school in Georgia for several years. Gloria loved the arts and appreciated music, dance, art, and poetry. She enjoyed writing poetry about individual members of her family. Gloria’s great love was her family. She loved spending time with her children, her parents when they were alive, and her beloved sister, Donna (Cissy) and her husband Jack and their children. She had a loyal companion, her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Jersey, that she doted on for 15years.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Spade, her mother, Blanche Boatright Spade, and her sister Donna Spade Rose. She is survived by her son Ralph King, daughter Lori King Porter and son-in-law, Greg Porter all of Cumming, Georgia. She is also survived by her nephews Shane Rose (Amy), Spade Rose, and William Scott Buis all of Knoxville, Tennessee.

A receiving of family and friends will be Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 1PM until 3PM with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 3PM at Cawood Funeral Home in Middlesboro, Kentucky. A brief graveside service will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Shane Rose, Spade Rose, Greg Porter, Roger Boatright, Lee Fulcher, and Gary Estes.

The family of Gloria Bunch wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Shaun and Tracey Skogland, owners and caregivers at Trinity Manor where Gloria received exceptional care during the last months of her life.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.