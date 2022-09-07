Joseph Lee Ledford, 60 of Frakes KY, passed away Tuesday, August 30th 2022 at his home.

He was born February 10, 1962, a son of the late Harve and Magnolia (Miracle) Ledford. Joe had been a Coal Miner, employed at Terco #1 mine in Knox County, KY. He was a member of Big Popular Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Albert Ledford.

He is survived by his two sons: Brandon Ledford and Harve (Molly) Ledford. One daughter: Jessica Ledford. Two Grandsons: Curtis James Ledford and Jackson David Joseph Ledford. Two Granddaughters: Joey Nevaeh and Kaylee Mae. Two Brothers: Elden Leadford and Floyd (Sharon) Ledford. Seven Sisters: Irene Willis, Hazel Duncan, Brenda (Don) Smith, Eva (Estle) Partin, Phyllis (Ralph) Blackburn, Linda Partin, Rose Jordan and a host of Nieces, Nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clint Goodin and Rev. Ewel Myers presiding. Music will be provided by Kimberly & McKinzie Powers and Barry Barton.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Jackie Partin Cemetery in Frakes, KY with Rev. Wesley Miracle presiding.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Murray, James Ledford, Kyle Lee, Zach Patterson, Andrew Maiden, Keith Owens, Morgan Miracle, and Dale Smith.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

