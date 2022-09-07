James Earl Davis

Earl Davis, 82, of Cumberland Gap, TN, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Earl was born May 31, 1940 in Middlesboro, KY to the late A.F. Davis and Ethel Moore Davis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Frank, Doug, Bobby and Willie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Barbara McPeek Davis, daughters Kendra (Zeb) Gibson, Judy Renee Davis and his son Steven (Shelia) Davis. Five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren who all loved him dearly.

Earl was loved and respected by many people and will be greatly missed. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a truck driver and worked hard all his life. He never met a stranger and he loved talking to and helping people.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.