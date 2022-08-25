Hazel Geraldine (Nunn) Powell was born on February 4, 1935, in her grandmother’s cabin in what is now the Cumberland Gap National Park and passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital following a short stay at the Middlesboro Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Edward and Emma Nunn; husband and father of her children, Billy Jim Powell; husband, Gaines Williamson; brothers: Sheridan “Buddy” Nunn, Benjamin “Benny” Nunn, and John Edward “Eddie” Nunn and son-in-law, Gerry Greene.

She is survived by her siblings: Betty Smith, Shelby Jean Pratt, Georgia Faye (Jim) Cigliano, Helen (Jack) Lewis and Ricky Nunn; by her children: Bill (Becky) Powell, Norma Greene and Susan Powell; by her grandchildren: Scott (Elizabeth) Powell, Brian (Katie) Powell, Vince (Lindsey) Powell, Jenny (Stanley) Marcinek, Emily Hickman, Billy Hickman, Madeleine Greene and Martha Greene; by her great-grandchildren: Suzie Rich, Brodie Lee, Hazel and Rose Powell, Conner Powell, Cooper, Brooks and Fitz Powell, and Tripp, Ellie and Cameron Marcinek. She is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and many special friends who visited her regularly – all who adored her!

Following her graduation from Middlesboro High School, Hazel earned a scholarship to and attended Morehead State University. She worked for the Middlesboro Independent School System as a teacher, the Food Service Director, and the Instructional Supervisor prior to her retirement. She was also instrumental in the development of the Middlesboro Central Auditorium and Fine Arts Center. She was a member of the Middlesboro First Baptist Church for most of her life and had also previously been an active member of the Covenant United Methodist Church. She was a long- time member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Her co-workers, church family, and sorority sisters were all dear to her throughout her life.

Hazel was a special woman who was beloved by so many people! She raised three children largely on her own following the early death of their father. Her home was always open to family, friends, – and the friends of her family. Sunday Lunch at Granny’s House was a weekly feast for years and years. She loved to play cards and hosted many a late-night game of Spades. She loved nature – the birds that came to the feeders near her windows, the flowers on her porch, the trees in her yard and those nearby, the mountains and the beach. Most of all, she was selfless and loved to help people in any way that she could. Hazel touched the lives of many and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Middlesboro on Friday, August 26, at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Sycamore-Campbell Cemetery near Tazewell, TN on Saturday, August 27, at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be her family members.

Memorial donations can be given or mailed to JoAnn V. Bunch, Treasurer, Sycamore – Campbell Cemetery Fund, 1934 Grubb St., Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Middlesboro First Baptist Church, 2300 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965.

Shumate Funeral Home honored to serve the Family of Hazel Powell and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook is available at www.shumatefuneralhome.com