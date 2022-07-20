Leslie “Les” Hoehn, 72

Leslie “Les” Hoehn, age 72, of Middlesboro, KY passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Les was born on June 10, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Fred Hoehn, Sr. and Nina Gray Hoehn. Les was preceded in death by his father, Fred Hoehn, Sr. and brother David Cox.

Left to mourn his passing is his mother, Nina Hoehn; his long-time companion, Sherry Seaton; brothers, Fred (June) Hoehn, Jr. and Lowell Richard Cox; beloved dog, Baby Girl; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Bell County Airport for their support and friendship. They would also like to thank Middlesboro ARH and Dr. Neil Barry, Family Pharmacy, and McDonald’s on West Cumberland Avenue-especially Makayla Wyrick and Kelsey Wyrick, who he referred to as his “granddaughters”, for their friendship and care.

In addition, the family greatly appreciates the kindness the community has shown to Les during his time in Middlesboro.

Per Les’ wishes all services will be private.

