Shelby Jean England, 81

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Knoxville, TN, Shelby Jean England, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a joy-filled life of 81 years.

Born in Cannon Creek, KY, Jean lived a life of humble service to her family by name and family in Christ. After marrying her forever sweetheart, Charles England, Jean began serving the Lord by her husband’s side wherever they went for 57 years. Jean was a faithful and beloved pastor’s wife who was deeply invested in their church ministry in Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. She not only supported her husband in his role, but also led in women’s ministry and missions, Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, nursery, choir, and the mentorship of young women.

Apart from church work, raising two godly sons, and constantly opening her home to many, Jean also served as the executive assistant to the president of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College and found time to volunteer in nursing homes and hospice care along the way. She most recently was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Mascot, TN.

Jean was preceded in death by parents Murph and Onlee Mason and brothers Gilbert Mason and Clifford Mason.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles England, sister Barbara Rankins, and sons Tony (Page) England and Allen (Jane) England. Her Christian legacy also lives on in her grandchildren Lauren (Jordan) Ray, Mary (Justin) Smith, Wil (Bethani) England, Lacey (Nick) Barnard, Luke (Jessi) England, and great-grandchild Henry England with another great-grandchild on the way.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 1, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with family members Dr. Allen England, Rev. Luke England, Rev. Mark Elkins, and Mr. Wil England officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, though her spirit will be with Jesus for all eternity.

