Ray Kenneth Pillion, 72

Ray Kenneth Pillion, age 72, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital.

He was born April 1, 1950 in Miracle, Kentucky to the late Floyd and Sadie Wilder Pillion.

Ray was a Christian man, evident in his presence; whenever you saw him you saw joy. He was a retired coal miner of 35 years and previous owner of Pillion Accounting & Tax. Ray enjoyed the outdoors and loved his family, especially the love of his life, wife Vanessa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Joyce Ann Pillion, Lois Pillion Wilder and Betty Jackson Parker, and brother Floyd Pillion Jr.

Left to cherish his memory, devoted wife of 42 years who never left his side, Vanessa Hamblin Pillion, sisters Carol Lee and husband Boyd of Miracle, KY., and Jean Eldridge of Huntsville, AL., brothers Michael Pillion and wife Theresa of Orion, MI, Wayne Pillion and wife Barbara of Clarkston, MI., and Charles Pillion and wife Judy of Clarkston, MI., as well as a host of numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Ray Pillion will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David King and Rev. Jason Creech officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Robbins.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions in Ray’s honor be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 148, Middlesboro, Kentucky, 40965.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Pillion Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com