Mollie Redmond Capps our sweet precious mother peacefully went home to be with the lord, Tuesday June 7, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Tim and Betty Redmond. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Matthew Capps (Buddy); her son, Jarrod Bradley Capps (Goo); and Brothers and Sisters: J.P., Tim Jr., Pearl, James, Eugene, Melba, Maidia, and Marlene.

She is survived by her children: Kathy (Johnny) Wooton, Annette (Darrell) Cobb, Sam (Glenn) Wooton, Darrell Capps, Terri (the late Clark) Ledford, Patty Capps Moyers, Tina (Mike) Collett, Johannah (Chris) May, and Rodney Capps; 14 Grandchildren; 19 Great Grandchildren; Brothers and Sisters: Jerry (Cora) Redmond, Linda Horton, Debbie (Russell) Partin, and several nieces and nephews.

At Mollies request, there will be no visitation and graveside service will be private.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Mollie Capps and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook is available at www.shumatefuneralhome.com