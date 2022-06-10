Shirley Jean Nichols, 69

Shirley Jean Nichols, age 69, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Middlesboro A.R.H. while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 26, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Benny and Dorothy Campbell Reddick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Dianne Spanski and Pat Laskowki.

She leaves behind her husband of 34 years, Donnie Nichols, children Crystal Spanski (Jason), Bobbie Jean Spanski, Eddie Joe Spanski Jr., and Don Eric Johnson, grandchildren Courtney, Matthew, Kieara, Sophie, Paige, and McKenzie, bothers Donnie Reddick, Richard Reddick, and Keith Reddick, as well as 3 step-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Private Services will be held followed by a private entombment at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. David King.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Nichols Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com