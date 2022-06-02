Carolyn Marlow, 63

Carolyn Marlow of Middlesboro, KY passed away at Middlesboro ARH on Tuesday, Mary 31, 2022. She was 63 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Levi England and Goldie Marie Sutton England; sisters: Christine Ellison, Ruthy May England, Hazel England, Barbara Smith, and Viola Helton; and brother, Jerry England.

She is survived by her husband, of 45 years, Richard Marlow; two sons: Brian Marlow and Timothy Marlow; sister, Betty England; grandchildren: Cassie Rice, Josh Rich, Janice Marlow, Jordyn Hall, and Amelia Hall; one great grandchild, Avalon Hall and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., June 3, 2022 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Kersey officiating. Pallbearers will be Richard Marlow, Brian Marlow, Timothy Marlow, Josh Rice, Chris Hall and Billy Parks. Graveside service will follow in Hensley Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

