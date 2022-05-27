Dora Saylor Lawson, 94
Published 3:37 pm Friday, May 27, 2022
Dora Saylor Lawson, 94 of Middlesboro, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She was born in Red Bird on May 2, 1928, a daughter of the late Sam and Gracie (Saylor) Saylor. She believed in the Pentecost Holiness Church and had been a homemaker. She was a loving mother and loved her family and her church. Dora loved talking with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Manford Lawson; son, Roger Lawson; all her brothers and sisters, Keith Saylor, Ewell Saylor, Carl Saylor, Darrell Saylor, Don Saylor, Sybil Farley, and Ellen Cole and daughter-in-law, Kathy Lawson.
Dora is survived by her children and their spouses, Virginia and Fred, Jr Lefevers, Roy and Deb Lawson, Jerry Wayne and Linda Lawson, Alton Ray and Erica Lawson, Philip Lawson, and Gregory and Albany Lawson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Della Mae, Ruth Ann, and Irene; and a host of relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Asher, Rev. Demus Couch and Chris Lawson. Music will be by Timmy Couch and Jordon Lee Saylor. Burial will be in Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Lawson Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
