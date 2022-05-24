Ann Lee Senters, 86, of Macon, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Vineville United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Grace Guyton officiating. Interment will be private at Riverside Cemetery. Ann was born in Claiborne County, Tennessee on June 19, 1935. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to play golf in the U.S., Ireland, England, and Scotland. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and she made the best pumpkin pie. Ann was devoted to her family and adored her grandchildren very much. She was an animal lover, gardener, and an excellent negotiator. Ann is survived by her children, Kimberly Senters Fehr (Peter J.), Pamela Senters Sawyer (John A.), and Timothy R. Senters (Lisa Grigsby); grandchildren: John Ryan Fehr (Melissa Merrick), Amelia Kathleen Fehr, William Sawyer, Anna Sawyer, Owen Sawyer, and Addison Senters.; sister, Bobbie Mason; sister-in-law, Beverly Senters; her beloved Schnauzer, Susie; and countless friends and staff at Carlyle Place, Church, and Idle Hour. She was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Ray Senters; son, Thomas Ryan Senters; and parents John Brown and Emma Poor Murray. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s honor to Magnolia Manor at 200 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or https://www.magnoliamanor.com/ donate/ or All About Animals at P.O. Box 4331 Macon, GA 31208. Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences. Hart’s at the Cupola, Hart’s Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. Ann Lee Senters 06/19/1935-2022