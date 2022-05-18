Ira Mae Cummins, 71, of Seymour, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born July 22, 1950, in Pineville, KY. Ira Mae enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and making memories with her family. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Bob and Docie Bennett; son, Paul Byron Cummins; brothers, Charles Bennett and J.D. Bennett; brothers-in-law, Joe Asher and Kenny Bennett

Ira Mae is survived by her husband, Paul Cummins; daughter, Shannon Tipton and husband, Clay; son, Brian Kevin Cummins; grandchildren, Desaray Fisher, Delaney Tipton, Kayla Cummins; great-grandchildren, Elliott Rayne Ford; brothers, Jerry Bennett and wife, Debbie, and Stevie Bennett; sisters, Loraine Asher, Joanie Bennett, and Anna Montgomery and husband, Harry; sisters-in-law, Joyce Bennett and Wendy Bennett; brothers-in-law, Bill Cummins and wife, Joannie, and Steve Cummins and wife, Monika; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of loving extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 3 pm Saturday, May 21st at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour with the Graveside Service to follow at Eusebia Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers are Kevin Cummins, Mike Bennett, Joe Kelly Asher, Shawn Asher, David Asher, and Clay Tipton. Arrangements are in the care of Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com