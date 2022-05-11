Tim Allan Deth, 76

Tim Allan Deth, age 76, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

Tim was born June 18, 1945 to the late Walter and Genevieve Smith Deth.

Tim proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Tim loved his family and friends and getting to spend time with them. He also loved his church, Trinity Baptist Church and all of his church family. Tim dearly loved his “babies” Roxy, Sheba and Carly, his favorite dogs who kept him company.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brother Dave Deth and his good friend Carl Moler, as well as several aunts and uncles.

Left to cherish his memory, loving wife of 46 years, Judith Deth, son Eric Deth and fiance Stacey Wichman, son Nicholas Deth, brother Tom Deth, and sister Walli Carranza, grandchildren Kelley-Reanne Rabanal-Deth and her mother Roselisa Rabanal, and Leah Wichman, niece Heather Mescotowicz and husband Mark and their children Sophia and Liliana, niece Andrea Woods (Daniels), nephews Joseph Dobo and wife Molly and their children Gabriel, Samantha and A.J., James Dobo and wife Susan, sister-in-law Cindy Turnbow and her daughter Asta Deth, special friend Bill Bothof and wife Debbie, and special boy Keaton Ayers.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Trinity Baptist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Tim’s honor to the Trinity Baptist Church youth group at 705 S Petersborough Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Deth Family.

