Marsha Anne Welch, 71

Marsha Anne Welch, age 71 of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 23, 1951 to the late Forster Doc Hunley and Elsie Marcella (Shoupe) Hunley. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, raising children and dogs, attending church at Mt. Paran Baptist Church, and chatting with her friends on Facebook.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Eddie B. Hunley.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Chuck Welch of Jacksboro; son Mike Welch and Shari of Minnesota; daughter Erin Welch of Sevierville; grandchildren Tristan Welch, Jadie Welch, Laney Welch, Mason Welch, Davin Welch, Addison Welch, Anna Beth Stagnolia and Peyton Welch; sisters Brenda Southern and husband Dennis of Middlesboro and Kim Byrd and husband Lee of Middlesboro; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other children she helped raised.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Cave Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ron Williams officiating. Special singing will be by Vic Graves and Wendell Birdsong and his family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cave Spring Baptist Church Cemetery fund at 1435 Cave Springs Road, Tazwell, TN 37879.

The family has entrusted the care of Marsha Anne Welch to Martin Wilson Funeral Home “Where families matter most.”

Mrs. Marsha’s guest book may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome. com