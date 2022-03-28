Timothy L. Napier, 58, of Speedwell, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Lafollette Medical Campbell County. He was born in San Francisco, CA on May 31, 1963, a son of Stanley Napier, Sr. and the late Betty Uhl Napier. He had been a coal miner. Tim was the love of my life. He came along and loved me and Laura, making our lives complete. He was a devoted and selfless husband. Our love was the one kind of love that people dream of having, affectionate & adorable. He always took the opportunity to tell me, “U sure R purty.” He will be greatly missed, but I know that we’ll be together again someday. He is My For Ever and My For Always.In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Napier; father-in-law, Nick Mathis and sister-in-law, Wendy Jo Napier. Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Pamela Mathis Napier; sons, John Levi and wife, Jessica, Joe Levi and David Napier and wife, Heather; daughter, Laura Grizzard and husband Harris; grandchildren, Matthew Napier, Aryana Napier, Madison Levi, Charlee Farris and Murphee Grizzard; brother, Stanley Napier, Jr and Christina, Wanda Napier and Trisha Napier, mother-in-law, Lillie Mathis; sister-in-law, Dianna Hollen and husband Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather 2PM Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Shiloh Church, Middlesboro, for a 3PM Celebration of Life Service with Pastor David King and Pastor Shawn Allen officiating. Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel, Harrogate, is honored to serve the Napier Family.