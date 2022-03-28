Timothy L. Napier, 58
Published 11:24 am Monday, March 28, 2022
Timothy L. Napier, 58, of Speedwell, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Lafollette Medical Campbell County. He was born in San Francisco, CA on May 31, 1963, a son of Stanley Napier, Sr. and the late Betty Uhl Napier. He had been a coal miner. Tim was the love of my life. He came along and loved me and Laura, making our lives complete. He was a devoted and selfless husband. Our love was the one kind of love that people dream of having, affectionate & adorable. He always took the opportunity to tell me, “U sure R purty.” He will be greatly missed, but I know that we’ll be together again someday. He is My For Ever and My For Always.In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Napier; father-in-law, Nick Mathis and sister-in-law, Wendy Jo Napier. Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Pamela Mathis Napier; sons, John Levi and wife, Jessica, Joe Levi and David Napier and wife, Heather; daughter, Laura Grizzard and husband Harris; grandchildren, Matthew Napier, Aryana Napier, Madison Levi, Charlee Farris and Murphee Grizzard; brother, Stanley Napier, Jr and Christina, Wanda Napier and Trisha Napier, mother-in-law, Lillie Mathis; sister-in-law, Dianna Hollen and husband Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather 2PM Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Shiloh Church, Middlesboro, for a 3PM Celebration of Life Service with Pastor David King and Pastor Shawn Allen officiating. Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel, Harrogate, is honored to serve the Napier Family.