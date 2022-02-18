Ginger Gail (Carroll) King, 65, passed away February 16, 2022, at her home in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born on December 30, 1956. She is the daughter of the late Sherrill and Dorothy King of Fourmile, Kentucky. Ginger graduated from Lone Jack High School in 1974. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She never missed an opportunity to cook for anyone that was willing to sit at her table. She was the neighbor that was always willing to help others. She will be dearly missed by many.

She is survived by her children, Brandie (Jason ) Lambdin, Hollie (Aaron) Canterbury, Clay (Jessica) Carroll, grandchildren, Harlie and Calie Pannell, Dalton and Cammie Lambert, Brayden and Hudson Carroll, brothers, Donnie (Tammy) King and Sherrill (Brandy) King, nieces and nephews Jennifer, Joe, Jared, Jordan, Madison, and Trey King, aunt Opal King, special friend, Kevin Huffman and special family members, Denise Murphy Brooks and daughters.

All services held for Ginger will be private.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and the staff at Universal Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and care, also to the friends and community of the family for their love and prayers.