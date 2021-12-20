Juanita Kornmiller Roop, 94

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Donald E. Roop and son Terrence L. Roop. Four brothers Lester Wine, Donald Kornmiller, Joseph Kornmiller, and Earl Kornmiller.

She is survived by her daughter Vicki Roop Hutson and son-in-law Joseph Hutson, Grandson Jason E. Stiles (Marybeth) of Andover, NJ. Great grandchildren Mairead and Owen Stiles. Special grandson Jim (Arianna) Avery of Albuquerque, NM. Brother Larry (Charolette) Kornmiller of Logan, OH. and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be held December 28, 2021 at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church; 131 Edgewood Rd, Middlesboro, KY.

Father Aelred Dean will conduct the service.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffey-fh.com for the Roop family.