Ruby Parker Mansfield, 84

Published 8:47 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Ruby Parker Mansfield, age 84, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. Ruby was born November 28, 1937. Ruby lived most of her life in Lafayette IN, where she raised her family. Her sister Evelyn also lived there with her family and they were best of friends. She was a very Godly and loving woman. She worked many years as a waitress with her sister Evelyn. Her family loved to be around her and she was always the life of the party, she loved to get people to laugh and have fun.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents Andy and Leona ‘Riddle’ Parker
Father of her child Earl Davis
Husband Gene Mansfield
Sisters: Betty ‘Ruth’ Coffey
Ether Roden & Husband Guy
Evelyn Johnson & husband Bill
Infant sister Opal
Brothers: Edward ‘Buck’ Parker & wife Pauline
Mack Parker & Eva
Fred Parker
Denny Parker
Sister-In-Law: Connie Parker
Brother-In-Laws: Clyde Cooper
Walter Preston
She is survived by her son Rick Davis & wife Lisa
Grandchildren: Travis Davis & wife Alisa
Kirt Davis & Marliss
Drew Davis & Myia
Brittany Jenkins & Matt
Shawn Davis & Leah
Eleven Great Grandchildren
Sisters and brothers: Irene Cooper Preston
MacArthur Parker & wife Debbie
Tommy Parker
As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and friends.

There will be a receiving of friends Sunday, December 12th from 5 until 6 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at a later date in the Tippecanoe Memory Garden in West Lafayette, IN.

