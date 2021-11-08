Sarah Lynn Keyes Gladhart, 65

Sarah Lynn Keyes Gladhart, age 65, a resident of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

She was born on March 28, 1956 in Middlesboro to the late Tinsley Coleman Keyes and Gladys Pauline Keyes Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Kermit Sowders, second husband Harry Gladhart, sons Darrell Leon Sowders and Kermit Dewey Ray Sowders, brother David Lee Keyes, nephews Jamie Ryan Keyes and Timothy David McNew, and great niece Elisa Orr.

Sarah was a loving sister and grandmother. She was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan.

Left to cherish her memory, brothers Tinsley Keyes Jr. and wife Pam, Darrell Keyes and wife Paula, and Robert Keyes, sisters Elisa McNew and husband James, Deborah K. Young, and Mary Ann Miracle and husband Eric, 3 grandsons, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Gazebo Chapel with Mr. Tim Keyes presiding.

Pallbearers will be Darrell Keyes, Tinsley Keyes, Robert Keyes and Tommy McNew.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Keyes-Gladhart Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com