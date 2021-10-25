Julia Ann Gentry, 75

Julia Ann Gentry, age 75, Knoxville, TN formally of Middlesboro, KY, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 at University of Tennessee Hospital. She was born on March 1, 1946 in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Rowlett. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her aunt, Peggy Robertson. She served the Middlesboro School System as a Cook for over 30 years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Gentry; son, Christopher (Becky) Gentry; grandchildren: Pierce Edward Gentry and Mary Katherine Gentry; sister, Shirley Rowlett (Ray) Fultz; niece, Linny Robertson; nephew, Freddy McKay and a host of cousins, family and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Seager officiating.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Julia Gentry and is entrusted with all arrangements.

