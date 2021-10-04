Conley Joe Loveday, age 81, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Conley was born March 18, 1940 in Fork Ridge, TN. Conley was a member of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, William R. Loveday and his mother, Laura Alafair Lynch Loveday; brothers: Wade and Willard Jack Loveday; sisters: Billie Udeck and Pat Carrigan.

Conley is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jennings Loveday, whom he was married to for sixty-one years. Conley also leaves behind two children: Jay Loveday, wife Nancy and Tina Southern, husband Richard. Conley has two granddaughters: Laura Beth and Ben Bingham, children, Cooper and Boone; and Kati & Josh Defevers, children Claire, Tucker Joe and Caitlin. Conley leave behind one brother, Tuble Loveday. Also to mourn Conley are a hosts of nieces and nephews, adopted granddaughter, Ellie Epperson and special niece, Shirley Belangia.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. & Mrs. Tom Epperson, Dr. Vincent Kaw and the staff of the Middlesboro Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Jeff Greene and Ben Bingham officiating. The family will meet at the Mausoleum and requests that masks be worn.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Conley Joe Loveday and is entrusted with all arrangements.

