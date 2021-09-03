Edward Gene Miracle, 80

Edward Gene Miracle, age 80, of Ewing, Virginia, passed away at home with family on September 1, 2021.

He was born July 6, 1941, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, as was a United States Navy Veteran that served on the USS Wilkinson, (DL5), a Mitscher class Destroyer.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Stephanie Miracle and his three children, sons James Miracle and Steven Miracle, and daughter Holly Miracle, five grandchildren: Pamela Miracle, Michelle McDaniel, Kenley Eisenmenger, Zane Eisenmenger and Elias Eisenmenger in addition to five great-grandchildren.

Dad enjoyed the outdoors and passed along his love for fishing, motorcycle riding and camping to his children. He also relished watching his children and grandchildren play sports and would travel anywhere to see them play. Dad also appreciated Gospel music and loved to sing in church and for special occasions.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Caris Healthcare for their care and assistance during his final days.

The family of Edward Miracle will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. R.J. Rose officiating.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Miracle Family.

