Tony Daniels, 67

Tony Daniels, age 67, Winchester, KY (formerly of Ewing, VA) passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at University of Kentucky M edical Center. He was born on September 11, 1953 in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Harley and Cloie Daniels.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Bonnie Megginson Daniels; daughters: Meggin Daniels (Wade) Miller and Emily Daniels; grandchildren: Braden (Samantha) Miller, Peyton Miller, and Harley Ann Howard; brother, Edwin (Linda) Daniels; sister-in-law, Jodi (Bill) Wells and a host of family and friends. Tony was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His favorite title was “Papa” and his grandchildren were the light of his life.

Tony taught and coached in the Lee County School System for over thirty years and touched the lives of many students. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Middlesboro, KY.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Zachary Bay and Michael Davenport officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Watson, Kristy Bay and Corey Eldridge. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Thomas Walker Rescue Squad, PO Box 241, Ewing, VA 24248 or First Baptist Church of Middlesboro, KY. The family has requested that masks be worn during all services.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Tony Daniels and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook is available at www.shumatefuneralhome.com