Myrle Jean Kelly Jones died on August 6,2021 at her home in Lexington, Ky. following a short illness. She was born on Oct 5, 1933, in , Bell County, Kentucky. She spent much of her life in the East End of Middlesboro. She was the daughter of the late Charles Allen Kelly and Gladys Mae Hall. She had four children: Carl Steven of Middlesboro, Judy Kay, Donna Jean, and Susan Rene, all of Lexington. All her children survive her.

Myrle graduated from Middlesboro High School in 1952. Myrle spent most of her career as the secretary to the superintendent of Middlesboro Independent Schools, beginning her service with James Baker and ending with Darryl Wilder. She served longer than any other person in that role. She was a self-taught master seamstress who made beautiful custom garments, from children’s dresses with English smocking, to wedding gowns and tailored suits. She loved to read, especially poetry, and she maintained a beautiful flower garden. Myrle was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro.

Her children respected her wish to die at home. Before her death, she was living at home with the assistance of all her children, her grandson Jonathan Jones and her sister-in-law Hellen Jones Pipes. In spite of limitations on her mobility, she kept a spotless house, made her bed every day, and kept her dishes washed.

In addition to her four children, she is survived by four grandchildren: Megan Hensley of Seattle, Washington; Jillian Burba and Jill’s husband Andy of Cincinnati Ohio; Jonathan Jones of Lexington and Martin Jones of Middlesboro; one brother, Bobby Kelly of Middlesboro, son-in-law Devert Owens.

Myrle requested no funeral or visitation. Remembrances in Myrle’s name should be sent to the charity of your

choice.

