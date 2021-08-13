Maria “Hope” Shipley, 49

Maria “Hope” Saylor Shipley, 49 of Harrogate, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Pineville on December 13, 1971, a daughter of the late LD and Bonnie Lou Reynolds Saylor. Hope had been a homemaker.

She is survived by her loving husband, David Shipley; stepsons, Jacob Shipley and Skyler Shipley and wife, Makayla; daughter, Savannah Shipley; sisters, Linda Saylor and Angela Ralston and husband, Jeff; brother, Robin Saylor and wife, Angela; nephews, Chris Sharpe and wife, Angie, Jon Sharpe, Zach Ralston, and Adam Saylor and wife, Tiffany; great-nieces and nephews, Jenna Saylor, Landon Saylor, CJ Sharpe, and Ashton Sharpe; special friends, John Hobbs and Kelly Miracle; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Smokey Mountain Hospice for their care and compassion.

A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Robbins and Mr. Jeff Ralston presiding. Music will be provided by Angie Saylor and Jeff Ralston. Burial will follow at the Hurst Cemetery in Page Cutoff. Pallbearers will be Chris Sharpe, Mike Reynolds, Mark Lee, Jacob Shipley, Adam Saylor, and Zach Ralston. Honorary pallbearers will be Skyler Shipley and Jon Sharpe.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Shipley Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.