Paul Edward Wooton, 73

Paul Edward Wooton, age 73, Middlesboro, KY passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at home surrounded b y family. He was born May 2, 1948 in Versailles, KY, the son of the late Don Wooton and Irene Day Wooton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents: Chris (Delphi) Day and Irvin (Hallie) Wooton; stepmother, Kathleen Wooton; sisters: Barbara Smith, Tammy Wooton, Debbie (Bob) Jackson, and Pam Howerton; and brothers: Mark Wooton and Jeff Wooton. Paul was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He received three medals for his service to our country.

Paul loved his family, car shows, his show truck, fishing/boating, his many TV shows, relaxing in his super comfy recliner and telling imaginative tales. He had an awesome sense of humor that could cheer up anyone. His favorite pastime was sitting on his back porch enjoying the birds, outdoors, and the occasional baby possum.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Julie Wooton; his daughter, Paula Michelle Wooton, stepdaughter, Sherry (David) Campbell; sisters: Vickie (Dennis) Hamlet and Robin Howerton; brothers: Johnny (Kathy) Wooton and Michael Wooton; granddaughters: Danielle (Bryan) Spears and Julia McNew; great grandchildren: Mason Spears, Michal Spears, Samuel Spears, Mia Spears, and Gunner Spears, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Shiloh Church with Rev. David King officiating. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Shiloh Church. The Family of Paul Edward Wooton would like to give a special thanks to Bluegrass Care Navigators, Nurse Nikki, Amedisys Home Health and all the family and friends that came together to take care of us. We love you all.

